CEDRONE, Mary P. Of Brighton, January 2, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Anthony & Molly (Daly) Cedrone. Devoted sister of Kathleen Jordan, Lawrence, Anthony, Thomas, William, and Joseph Cedrone, Rose White, and the late Margaret Quimby, and Francis Cedrone. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mary was a graduate of St. Columbkille School. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Columbkille Church, 321 Market St., Brighton, Wednesday, January 8th, at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mary may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020