CORONELLA, Mary P. "Phyllis" (Reardon) Of Medford, June 24th. Beloved wife of the late Philip Coronella. Devoted mother of Paul Coronella and his wife Channa, Stephen Coronella and his wife Breda, Susan O'Neil and her husband Joseph, and Tracy Grant, and her husband Mark. Loving grandma of Jolene, Joseph, Brian, Nicholas, Matthew and the late Paul, Jr. Caring great-grandma of Eddie, Joseph, Francesca, Philip and James. Dear sister of William Reardon, Edward Reardon, Ellen Nangle and Robert Reardon. Lifelong friend of Barbara Dwyer. Former mother-in-law of Jodi. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 118 High St., MEDFORD, on Tuesday, June 30th at 10 AM. Visiting Hours will be private. Services will conclude with Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mary's name to the Community Family Alzheimer's Daycare Center, 121 Washington St., Medford, MA 02155. To leave a message of condolence, please visit
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020