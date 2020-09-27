DONOVAN, Mary P. (Prescott) Age 82, of Hanson, passed away on Sept 25, 2020. The daughter of the late Charles and Teresa (Jellison) Prescott, she was born in Boston on March 18, 1938. Mary was raised and educated in Somerville and had been employed as a computer operator at Blue Cross Blue Shield. She loved lighthouses and her life was centered around her family. Beloved wife, loving mother, grandmother and sister, she was the wife of the late Kenneth F. Donovan, Mary is survived by her daughter, Deirdre Mitchell and her husband Matthew of Halifax, and four sons, Kenneth F. Donovan and his longtime companion Lisa Surette of NH, Kevin M. Donovan and his longtime companion Susan Ide of Rockland, Brian R. Donovan of Rockland and Timothy P. Donovan and his wife Diane of Hanson. She was the grandmother of Kenneth Donovan and his companion Oriana Burnet, Stephen Donovan and his wife Lauren, Kathleen Merrill and her husband Ross and Hannah Mitchell, great-grandmother of Brody Donovan, she was the sister of Virginia Nelson and her husband Harold of Bridgewater and the late Charles Prescott and Teresa Pintrich and is also survived by many nieces, nephews and her grand dogs, Slugger, Syd, Boris and Bear. Visiting Hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 2 Maquan St, at the corner of Rte. 14 & 58 in HANSON, on Tuesday, from 4-7 PM. Due to the current restriction on gatherings, the Funeral Mass at St. Joseph the Worker Church will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory may be made to the Beacon Hospice, 32 Resnik Rd. #3, Plymouth, MA 02360. For directions and to sign Mary's online gusset book, please visit SullivanFuneralHomes.com