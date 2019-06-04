Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home
65 Clark Street
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 387-3120
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY FURLONG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY P. (LUONGO) FURLONG

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARY P. (LUONGO) FURLONG Obituary
FURLONG, Mary P. (Luongo) Of East Boston, June 1. Beloved wife of the late William L. Furlong, Jr. Daughter of the late Raffaele and Margherita (Iorio) Luongo. Dear and devoted mother of Suzanne M. Higgins and her husband, Dr. Thomas L. of Longmeadow. Sister of the late Silvio, John, Michael and Joseph Luongo. Loving grandmother of Kathleen Donohue and her husband, Shannon, Matthew Higgins and William Higgins. And loving great-grandmother of Evangeline Donohue. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Mary's Visiting Hours in the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, 65 Clark St. (Corner of Main St.) EVERETT, Saturday, June 8 from 1-4 p.m. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary's memory to Boston Foundation for Sight, 464 Hillside Avenue, Ste. 205, Needham, MA 02494, or bostonsight.org would be sincerely appreciated. Parking with attendants on duty. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now