FURLONG, Mary P. (Luongo) Of East Boston, June 1. Beloved wife of the late William L. Furlong, Jr. Daughter of the late Raffaele and Margherita (Iorio) Luongo. Dear and devoted mother of Suzanne M. Higgins and her husband, Dr. Thomas L. of Longmeadow. Sister of the late Silvio, John, Michael and Joseph Luongo. Loving grandmother of Kathleen Donohue and her husband, Shannon, Matthew Higgins and William Higgins. And loving great-grandmother of Evangeline Donohue. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Mary's Visiting Hours in the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, 65 Clark St. (Corner of Main St.) EVERETT, Saturday, June 8 from 1-4 p.m. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary's memory to Boston Foundation for Sight, 464 Hillside Avenue, Ste. 205, Needham, MA 02494, or bostonsight.org would be sincerely appreciated. Parking with attendants on duty. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on June 5, 2019