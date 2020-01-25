Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
Norwood, MA
View Map
MARY P. (O'MALLEY) GRANSKIE

MARY P. (O'MALLEY) GRANSKIE Obituary
GRANSKIE, Mary P. (O'Malley) Of Norwood, passed away on January 24, 2020, at the age of 88. Devoted mother of Thomas H. Granskie of Boston, Linda M. Zogalis and her husband Joseph of Mansfield, James M. Granskie and his fianc?e Wendy Kramer of Needham and the late Paul Granskie. Loving sister of Richard O'Malley and his wife Faith of Norwood. Cherished grandmother of Lisa, Christine and Jamie. Aunt of David O'Malley of Norwood. Daughter of the late Thomas and Bridget (Keran) O'Malley. Mary was a former member of the St. Timothy's Church Choir in Norwood. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 10am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11am, at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Norwood. Visiting Hours will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 4-7pm. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery, Norwood.

kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com

Family Owned and Operated

781-762-0482
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020
