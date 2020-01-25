|
|
GRANSKIE, Mary P. (O'Malley) Of Norwood, passed away on January 24, 2020, at the age of 88. Devoted mother of Thomas H. Granskie of Boston, Linda M. Zogalis and her husband Joseph of Mansfield, James M. Granskie and his fianc?e Wendy Kramer of Needham and the late Paul Granskie. Loving sister of Richard O'Malley and his wife Faith of Norwood. Cherished grandmother of Lisa, Christine and Jamie. Aunt of David O'Malley of Norwood. Daughter of the late Thomas and Bridget (Keran) O'Malley. Mary was a former member of the St. Timothy's Church Choir in Norwood. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 10am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11am, at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Norwood. Visiting Hours will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 4-7pm. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery, Norwood. Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com
Family Owned and Operated
781-762-0482
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020