HILSINGER, Mary P. "Trisha" (O'Hearn) Beloved Mother, Grandmother Mrs. Mary P. "Trisha" (O'Hearn) Hilsinger, a longtime resident of Medford and Belmont, beloved wife of the late Alan R. Hilsinger, passed away at the Arnold House Nursing Home in Stoneham on Tuesday morning, October 27, 2020. She was 82 years old. Born in Everett, Massachusetts, on February 15, 1938, she was the beloved daughter of the late Dr. Edward L. and Mary E. (McCarthy) O'Hearn. Sister of the late Edward L. O'Hearn, II and John H O'Hearn. Mrs Hilsinger was a retired Belmont Public School teacher following many years of service. A member of Sweet Adelines, Trisha enjoyed music, singing and playing the guitar. She also enjoyed playing tennis and gardening. She spent every summer of her life at her family's summer home "Rustic Gables" on Lake Winnipesaukee in NH. Above all, Trisha was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She will be dearly missed. She is survived by her loving sons and daughters-in-law: Mark A. and his wife Ellen M. Hilsinger of Methuen and Michael G. and his wife Elizabeth H. Hilsinger of Norwell, grandchildren: Devin, Ryan, Matthew and Anne Hilsinger and several nieces and nephews. Her Funeral will be held at a later date. Donations in Trisha's memory may be made to the Arnold House, 490 William St., Stoneham, MA 02180. For additional information, please visit, www.magliozzifuneralhome.com
Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home www.magliozzifuneralhome.com View the online memorial for Mary P. "Trisha" (O'Hearn) HILSINGER