HORGAN, Mary P. (Goggin) Age 92, of Groveland, formerly of Chelsea and Revere, passed away on June 30, 2019. Mary was the beloved wife for 58 years of the late Gerard J. Horgan, devoted mother of Patricia Adrien & her husband David of Groveland, the late Dennis Horgan of Salem, Joan Marra & her husband John of Wilmington, Anne Dow & her husband Edward of Georgetown, Michael Horgan & his wife Caroline of Glenshaw, PA, Maribeth Christopher & her husband Thomas of Georgetown, loving "Nana" of Kristen Songer and husband Travis, Nicole Parker and husband Christopher, Andrew and James Marra, Christopher, Jennifer and William Dow, Peter, Patrick and Daniel Horgan, Ryan and Molly Christopher, "Great-Nana" of Nora, Bridget, Caleb, Benjamin and Peter, Jr., cherished daughter of the late William H. and Annie (Sheehy) Goggin, dear sister of Eileen Kanarkiewicz of Burlington, the late James Goggin, Beatrice Halas, William Goggin and Nancy Kelley. Mary is also survived by her sister-in-law, Rita Horgan of Tewksbury as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather for Visitation at the Nichols Funeral Home, Inc., 187 Middlesex Ave., (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON, on Wednesday, July 3rd from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. immediately followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Dorothy's Church, Main St., (Rte. 38), Wilmington at 11:30 a.m. Interment to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Mary's name may be made to the Home for Little Wanderers, 10 Guest St., Boston, MA 02135. Nichols Funeral Home, Inc. 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on July 2, 2019