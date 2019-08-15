|
JARRETT, Mary P. (Lynch) Of Weymouth, passed away surrounded by her loving family on August 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frederick P. Jarrett. Loving mother of Theresa Taylor and her husband, John Ostman of Braintree and the late Harry Taylor, Cheryl Szymczyk and her late husband, Frank, of Weymouth, Frederick V. Jarrett and his wife, Christine, of Whitman, Kathleen "Kay" Mullen of Dorchester, Michael Jarrett and his wife, Maureen, of Brockton, Joseph Jarrett and his wife, Ellen, of Marion, IA, and Jeremiah Jarrett and his wife, Helen, of Simsbury, CT. Sister of the late Jeremiah Lynch, Francis Lynch, Ann Valiante, Cornelius Lynch, USMC, and William Santry. Also survived by 18 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Sunday, 3-7 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, NORTH WEYMOUTH, at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A - Bicknell Square). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:45 AM on Monday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Jerome Church, Weymouth, at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow in Old North Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph's Indian School, 1301 N. Main Street, Chamberlain, SD, 57325, Give.stjo.org or to Catholic Charities of Boston, 275 W. Broadway, Boston, MA 02127, ccab.org See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2019