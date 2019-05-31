Boston Globe Obituaries
|
MARY P. (BIANCHI) MALONE

MARY P. (BIANCHI) MALONE Obituary
MALONE, Mary P. (Bianchi) Of Waltham, May 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore Malone. Mother of Carol Rogers (Frank Griggs) of Waltham, Valerie Sambataro (David) of Salem, NH and Bob Malone (Janice Boudreau) of Waltham. Grandmother of Donnie Rogers, Tracy Rogers, Michael Griggs, Kevin Stefaniak and Shawn Sambataro. Great-grandmother of Michael DiPhillipo, Michael Crine and Tyler Coco. Great-great-grandmother of Rylee and Brinley Stefaniak. Sister of the late Eddie, Mario, Chester, Joe and Johnny Bianchi. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember Mary's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Sunday, June 2nd from 4 to 8 p.m. and again on Monday morning when her Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Newton Cemetery. For complete obituary, guest book and directions please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 1, 2019
