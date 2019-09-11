|
NISONOFF, Mary P. (Troiani) Formerly of Jamesburg, NJ and New Brunswick, NJ, September 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Albert Nisonoff. Loving mother of Elaine Nisonoff of Jackson, NJ, and Faye Nisonoff Ruopp and her husband Charlie of Chestnut Hill. Devoted grandmother of Dr. Marcus Ruopp and his wife Dr. Nicki Ruopp of Newton. Loving great-grandmother of Allie and Jude Ruopp. Private funeral services at Beth Israel Cemetery, Woodbridge, NJ. Donations in her name may be made to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund.
