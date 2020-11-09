ROSSIGNOL, Mary P. (Hurley) – of Woburn, November 8th, at the age of ninety. Beloved wife of the late Renaud A. Rossignol. Devoted mother of Daniel Dennis Rossignol, his significant other Jennifer Chiapella of Stow, MA, Marie Theresa Barron, her significant other Michael Chouinard of Amesbury, MA, Katherine Anne Hutchins, her husband Jon of Kennebunkport, ME, Robert Renaud Rossignol, his wife Jane of North Reading, MA and Phillip Robert Rossignol, his wife Terry Jaye of South San Francisco, CA. Cherished grandmother of Anna Francis Barron of Andover, MA, Maxwell Ellsworth Hutchins and Molly Rossignol Hutchins, both of Kennebunkport, ME and Abraham Renaud Barron of Amesbury. Dear sister of Daniel Hurley, his wife Marylou of Malden and the late Anna Giglio, her husband James, also of Malden. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and also cousins in Ireland. Relatives and friends who feel comfortable are invited to briefly pay their respects on Thursday, November 12th at the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main St., WOBURN. Those who are 65 and older or experiencing any health problems are invited to come between 3-4 p.m., with the general public invited between 4-6 p.m. Those attending are asked to enter through the front door of the funeral home and exit through the back door. Masks MUST be worn at all times, along with strict adherence to social distancing. For complete arrangements, www.lynch-cantillon.com
