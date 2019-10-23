|
PARZIALE, Mary (Gallo) Of Dracut, formerly of Revere, passed away on Monday, October 21, at the age of 100 years and 9 months. Beloved wife of the late Domenic Baldassari with whom she had 8 children and the late Romeo Parziale, with whom she shared 41 years of marriage. Born in Salemi, in the province of Trapani, Italy to Pietro and Giuseppina (Marrone) Gallo, she entered the United States with her parents and siblings at the age of 11 months. She resided in the North End of Boston for many years where she raised her children. Mary retired from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Labor Division where she gave 25 years of service. She was a dedicated employee and received many accolades, one of her favorites being from Governor Michael Dukakis. Mary lived for many years in Revere with her beloved husband Romeo and has recently resided at the Arbors Assisted Living Facility in Dracut, where she happily made many friends. Mary loved playing Bingo and greatly enjoyed trips to the Casino where she played the penny slots. Mary was the beloved mother of Joan Tutela Leve and her husband Robert Leve (and her late husband Domenic Tutela), Peter Baldassari and his late wife Frannie, Donna Rodriguez and her husband Ray, Lucille Baldassari, and the late Domenic (Junior), Victor, Robert, and Dennis (Dineen) Baldassari. She was the adored grandmother of Tami, Karen, Alfred, Marlene, Julie, Dawn, Richard, Robert, Rhonda, Marisa, Ramon, Michelle, Danielle, Randy, Robert, Janelle, Paulee, and the late Jodi. Mary was also lovingly survived by 40 great-grandchildren and 29 great-great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD on Friday, October 25, from 9:30AM-1PM, followed by a Funeral Service in the Funeral Home beginning at 1PM. Services will conclude with burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 24, 2019