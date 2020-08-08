|
|
FUREY, Mary Patricia "Pat" (Flynn) Age 77, passed away peacefully at Windrose of Woburn on August 7, 2020 from complications of Alzheimer's disease. Beloved wife for 55 years of marriage to Frank Furey. Pat was born on October 2, 1942 to the late Kathleen (Sullivan) and John F. Flynn. She was predeceased by her brother John. Pat grew up in Melrose and graduated as the salutatorian of the 1960 class at Nazareth Academy in Wakefield. She was a proud 1964 graduate of Emmanuel College, Boston, where she majored in Mathematics and minored in Chemistry. Her love of learning, patient demeanor, and compassion for others led her to a career as a teacher. She received her Master of Education degree from Boston College and became the first female math teacher hired at Burlington High School. She met her husband, Frank, a fellow educator, while teaching and the couple married in 1966. They took up residence in Winchester and raised their four children. As a resident of Winchester for over fifty years, she was active in many community organizations, especially St. Mary's Parish. Pat's love and devotion to her husband, Frank, and her family was the hallmark of her life. She cherished her role as a mother and grandmother, "Nan." Through the years, she loved watching and helping her children and grandchildren participate in school activities and sporting events. She found joy in being around children of all ages. In addition, she relished spending time with family and relatives during holiday and family gatherings, especially by the ocean in Scituate. She is survived by her loving and dedicated husband, Frank; her daughter Mary Pat Dooley and her husband, Tom; son Michael and his wife, Ame; daughter Kathleen Furey Lanz and her husband, Dan; son Sean and his wife, Jennifer. She is also survived by her dear brother, Richard P. Flynn, seventeen grandchildren, numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. The family would like to express its sincerest thanks to the caregivers of Windrose at Woburn and Youville Place in Lexington, who lovingly guided Pat through the last three years of her life and final days. Funeral Services will be private. A celebration of Pat's life will take place at a later date when family and friends are able to gather safely. Memorial contributions may be made to either the and mailed to the National Processing Center, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011, or visit: /manh or to Emmanuel College and mailed to Emmanuel College Alumni Relations, 400 The Fenway, Boston, MA 02115, or visit: www.alumni.Emmanuel.edu/give www.costellofuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Mary Patricia "Pat" (Flynn) FUREY
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2020