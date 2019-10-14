|
HARRINGTON, Mary Patricia (Colbert) "Mary Pat" Of Quincy, passed peacefully on October 12, 2019, to join her beloved husband, the late John S. Harrington, Jr.
Mary's greatest joy in life was her family. She enjoyed hosting dinners at her home for friends and family and she loved to travel, especially to Ireland & England. She worked as an insurance agent at Burgin & Platner in Quincy and Huntington Insurance in Braintree until she retired. Mary was a very independent, kind and generous woman. She was a wonderful homemaker who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Beloved wife of the late John S. Harrington, Jr. Loving mother of John S. Harrington, III and his wife Joanne of Scituate. Cherished grandmother of Kimberly Stuckart and her husband Christopher of Weymouth and great-grandmother of Lucas. Loving sister of Thomas Colbert of Dorchester, Therese DeMarco and her husband Nicholas of Mansfield, and Claire McGaffigan of Braintree. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and relatives in Ireland. Dear friend and travel companion to the late George Kenneally and Mary Haggerty.
Mary's family would like to thank the caregivers and staff at Allerton House Assisted Living in Weymouth for their kindness and compassion.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Thursday, 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the Funeral Home at 9 AM Friday, prior to the Funeral Mass in St. John's Church, Quincy at 10 AM. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 15, 2019