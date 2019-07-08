|
|
LYONS, Mary Patricia (Courtney) Of West Roxbury, formerly of Newton, died peacefully surrounded by her family on July 7, 2019. Wife of nearly 60 years to Thomas J. Lyons. Mother of Deborah Lyons (Tom) of Santa Rosa, CA, Kathleen Lyons (Kevin) of Newton, Thomas Lyons, Jr. (Amy) of Westwood, John Lyons of Chestnut Hill, Pattyanne Lyons of West Roxbury and Paul Lyons (Pauline) of Southboro. Sister of the late Edmund Courtney of Quincy. Also survived by seven grandchildren, Kaitlin, Meghan, Kelley, Courtney, Thomas, Maeve and Sarah and many nieces and nephews. Pat was a leader in the community serving as president of both Newton Youth Hockey and Newton Central Little League for decades. Funeral from the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (Nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, Thursday, July 11th at 9am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Ignatius Church, 28 Commonwealth Ave., Chestnut Hill, at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours in the funeral home on Wednesday, July 10th from 4-8pm. Interment St Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. For directions and guest book please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara 617 782 1000 Brighton
Published in The Boston Globe on July 9, 2019