Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
(617) 782-1000
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY LYONS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY PATRICIA (COURTNEY) LYONS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY PATRICIA (COURTNEY) LYONS Obituary
LYONS, Mary Patricia (Courtney) Of West Roxbury, formerly of Newton, died peacefully surrounded by her family on July 7, 2019. Wife of nearly 60 years to Thomas J. Lyons. Mother of Deborah Lyons (Tom) of Santa Rosa, CA, Kathleen Lyons (Kevin) of Newton, Thomas Lyons, Jr. (Amy) of Westwood, John Lyons of Chestnut Hill, Pattyanne Lyons of West Roxbury and Paul Lyons (Pauline) of Southboro. Sister of the late Edmund Courtney of Quincy. Also survived by seven grandchildren, Kaitlin, Meghan, Kelley, Courtney, Thomas, Maeve and Sarah and many nieces and nephews. Pat was a leader in the community serving as president of both Newton Youth Hockey and Newton Central Little League for decades. Funeral from the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (Nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, Thursday, July 11th at 9am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Ignatius Church, 28 Commonwealth Ave., Chestnut Hill, at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours in the funeral home on Wednesday, July 10th from 4-8pm. Interment St Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. For directions and guest book please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara 617 782 1000 Brighton
Published in The Boston Globe on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
Download Now