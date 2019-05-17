MARSTON, Mary Patricia "Pat" (Kane) Age 80, of Marion passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 after a brief illness. She was the wife of Frank J. Marston. Born in Boston, the daughter of the late Eugene T. and Grace C. (McCallion) Kane, she resided in Readville and Westwood before retiring to Marion 15 years ago. Pat was a graduate of the Deaconess Hospital Nursing Program and received her Bachelor's Degree in Nursing from the MA College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. She was employed as a registered nurse at various Boston hospitals, and retired from the Joslin Diabetes Center where she was a diabetes educator. She was a former member of the Marion Garden Club. She loved traveling, spending time with her family, and hosting family get-togethers. She is survived by her husband Frank; her children, Francis J. Marston and his wife Jeanne of Rochester, and Ellen P. Keats and her husband James of Bolton; seven grandchildren; and a great-grandson. She was the sister of the late Jean Suomi. Her Funeral will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 9 AM from the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home for Funerals, 50 County Rd., Route 6, MATTAPOISETT, followed by her Funeral Mass at St. Rita's Church, Marion at 10 AM. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Visiting Hours will be on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 5-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the , 260 Cochituate Rd., #200, Framingham, MA 01701. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com



View the online memorial for Mary Patricia "Pat" (Kane) MARSTON Published in The Boston Globe on May 18, 2019