Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 325-2000
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Monastery of St. Clare
920 Centre St
JAMAICA PLAIN, MA
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Monastery of St. Clare
920 Centre St
JAMAICA PLAIN, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Monastery of St. Clare
920 Centre St
JAMAICA PLAIN, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY MEALEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SISTER MARY PAUL MEALEY OSC

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SISTER MARY PAUL MEALEY OSC Obituary
MEALEY, SISTER MARY PAUL OSC Of Jamaica Plain, December 10, 2019. Poor Clare Nun for 76 years. Foundress of the established Monastery of Poor Clares in Kiryu, Japan. Beloved daughter of the late Catherine (McHugh) and Stephen R. Mealey. Devoted sister of the late Catherine Whitty, Ruth Gill, and Thomas Mealey. Loving aunt who delighted in her nieces and nephews Barbara Michalak, Paul Gill, Billy Gill, Catherine Walsh, Tom Mealey, Jayne Roberts, Kevin Mealey, and Donna Mealey who predeceased Sister. Also survived by many grandnieces and nephews, and her Sisters in community. Visiting Hours at the Monastery of St. Clare, 920 Centre St., JAMAICA PLAIN, Friday, Dec. 13 from 2-4pm and on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 9-11am followed by a Mass of Resurrection at 11am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Entombment in the Monastery of St. Clare Crypt. Luncheon to follow in the Monastery dining room. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Monastery of St. Clare, 920 Centre St., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. Online guestbook at pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617-325-2000
Published in The Boston Globe from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -