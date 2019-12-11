|
MEALEY, SISTER MARY PAUL OSC Of Jamaica Plain, December 10, 2019. Poor Clare Nun for 76 years. Foundress of the established Monastery of Poor Clares in Kiryu, Japan. Beloved daughter of the late Catherine (McHugh) and Stephen R. Mealey. Devoted sister of the late Catherine Whitty, Ruth Gill, and Thomas Mealey. Loving aunt who delighted in her nieces and nephews Barbara Michalak, Paul Gill, Billy Gill, Catherine Walsh, Tom Mealey, Jayne Roberts, Kevin Mealey, and Donna Mealey who predeceased Sister. Also survived by many grandnieces and nephews, and her Sisters in community. Visiting Hours at the Monastery of St. Clare, 920 Centre St., JAMAICA PLAIN, Friday, Dec. 13 from 2-4pm and on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 9-11am followed by a Mass of Resurrection at 11am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Entombment in the Monastery of St. Clare Crypt. Luncheon to follow in the Monastery dining room. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Monastery of St. Clare, 920 Centre St., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. Online guestbook at pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617-325-2000
Published in The Boston Globe from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019