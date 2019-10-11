|
|
TOFURI, Mary Pauline (Morrelli) In Woburn, October 10th, at ninety six years of age. Beloved wife of the late Charles A. Tofuri, Sr. Cherished mother of Angela Vozzella, her husband Chile of Winchester, Charles A. Tofuri, Jr., his late wife Elaine S. of Woburn, her late son Joseph C. Tofuri, his wife Sandra of San Antonio, TX. Dear sister of the late Sammy, Joseph, Viola and Angelina "Ginger." Loving grandmother of Trisa, Dawn, Kristy, Anthony, Michael, Joseph, Anthony, Andrea and the late Michelle (Vozzella) Rebidue. Great-grandmother of sixteen great-grandchildren. A Funeral will be held in the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN on Wednesday, October 16th, at 10 a.m. Interment in Calvary Cemetery, Winchester. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Calling Hours, Tuesday evening, October 15th, 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in honor of Mary to the , 705 Central Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45202. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019