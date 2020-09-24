NOBLE, Mary Pearson Of Needham, MA, age 86, died on September 22, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia on August 8, 1934 to Mary Matheson and George E. Youmans. The latter died when Mary was an infant, and she was raised by her mother and stepfather, James Overby Pearson. Mary grew up in Wheeling, West Virginia and went to Mount de Chantal Academy, studied at the University of Edinburgh, Scotland, and later received her BA from Swarthmore College. After spending several years in Europe teaching, she returned home and married Richard Elliott Noble, also a teacher. They returned to Spain for a year while he completed his MA work at the University of Madrid through Middlebury College. Mary and Dick continued their adventures while traveling across North Africa from Morocco to Tunisia, Algeria, Libya and Egypt. Later, they settled in the Poughkeepsie, NY area and had four children. They moved to Needham, MA in 1971, where Mary completed her MA and M.Phil from Simmons College. After her husband's death in 1982, Mary joined the faculty of The Fessenden School in West Newton and taught international students for the next 28 years. As her children grew, she resumed her travels to Egypt, Israel, Greece, Turkey, Denmark, Norway and Russia. Mary is survived by her children, James Elliott Noble of Charlotte, NC, Anne Noble Buttarazzi of Reston, VA, Richard Gordon Noble of New York, NY, and Gregory Stewart Noble of Walpole, MA. In addition to her children, she leaves a brother, James Overby Pearson, Jr. of Berkeley, CA, her son-in-law John Edward Buttarazzi, three daughters-in-law, Elizabeth Cole Noble, Abby Zidle Noble, Sarah Murray Noble, and six grandchildren, Andrew Noble; Alice, John, and Mary Buttarazzi, and Abigail and Elliott Noble. The family will be holding a private service in Needham. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Smile Train at www.smiletrain.org
