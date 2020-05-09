Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home
465 Centre St
Newton, MA 02458
617-244-2034
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY KING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY PERKINS KING

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY PERKINS KING Obituary
KING, Mary Perkins Passed away on April 29th at the age of 85. After a brave and decades-long battle with Multiple Sclerosis, she succumbed to complications from Covid-19. The family is holding a private Burial Service. Memorial Services to Celebrate Mary's Life will take place later this summer. Gifts in Mary's memory can be made to either Elizabeth Seton Nursing Home www.elizabethseton.org/donate or Land's Sake in Weston, landssake.org For full obit, or to share a memory or note of condolence, please visit www.eatonandmackay.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -