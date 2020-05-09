|
KING, Mary Perkins Passed away on April 29th at the age of 85. After a brave and decades-long battle with Multiple Sclerosis, she succumbed to complications from Covid-19. The family is holding a private Burial Service. Memorial Services to Celebrate Mary's Life will take place later this summer. Gifts in Mary's memory can be made to either Elizabeth Seton Nursing Home www.elizabethseton.org/donate or Land's Sake in Weston, landssake.org For full obit, or to share a memory or note of condolence, please visit www.eatonandmackay.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020