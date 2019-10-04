|
|
POST, Mary-Phylis Of Methuen, formerly of Wyckoff, NJ, and Sudbury, MA, wife of the late Robert Zimmerman Post, passed away on Sept. 29, 2019, at home surrounded by her children. She was 90 years old. She is survived by her children Sheryl and her husband Jim, Michael and his wife Ellen, Susan, Christopher, Stephanie and her husband Jeff, and grandchildren Laura, Jocelyn, Michael, Jr., Matt, Carly, and Marcus. She is also survived by her brother Jack, and sisters Connie and Sheila. A private family Memorial will be held at a later date and time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Mary-Phylis Post, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or online at www.jimmyfund.org/gift To share a memory or offer a condolence, visit: www.badgerfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 6, 2019