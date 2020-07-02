|
|
PISCOPO, Mary (Ceddia) Age 94 of Watertown, July 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Armand Piscopo. Loving mother of Michael Piscopo & Nancy of Dudley and the late Maria Ferranti & her husband Joseph. Cherished grandmother to Mia Wedda, Lissa Mudd, Stephen Piscopo and dear great-grandmother to Logan & Reece Wedda. Family and friends are welcome to celebrate Mary's life by gathering for Visiting Hours in The Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, on Wednesday from 4-6 PM. Burial will be held at a later date. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020