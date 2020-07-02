Boston Globe Obituaries
MARY (CEDDIA) PISCOPO

MARY (CEDDIA) PISCOPO Obituary
PISCOPO, Mary (Ceddia) Age 94 of Watertown, July 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Armand Piscopo. Loving mother of Michael Piscopo & Nancy of Dudley and the late Maria Ferranti & her husband Joseph. Cherished grandmother to Mia Wedda, Lissa Mudd, Stephen Piscopo and dear great-grandmother to Logan & Reece Wedda. Family and friends are welcome to celebrate Mary's life by gathering for Visiting Hours in The Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, on Wednesday from 4-6 PM. Burial will be held at a later date. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020
