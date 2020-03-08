|
CAIL, Mary R. (Zuccone) Of Reading and formerly of Stoneham, Friday, March 6, 2020, at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Philip N. Cail. Devoted Mother of Phillip M. Cail and Tony Cail and his wife Kathleen. Cherished grandmother of Shannon Cail and her partner Jason, Amanda Cail, Nathaniel Cail and his wife Erin, Jillian (Cail) Hazelton and her husband Bryan and Tyler Cail and his wife Kayla, and great-grandmother of six great-grandchildren. Loving daughter of the late Guy and Fanny (Stoniollo) Zaccone. Loving sister of June (Zacconi) Pinato and her husband Edward and Rosalie (Zacconi) Malonson and her husband Michael. She was also the aunt to many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Doherty-Barile Family Funeral Home, 11 Linden St., READING, on Wednesday, March 11th, 2020, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass Celebrating Mary's Eternal Life at St. Agnes Church, 186 Woburn St., Reading, at 10am. Interment will follow in Charles Lawn Memorial Park, Reading. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with Mary's Family in the funeral home on Tuesday, March 10th, 2020, from 4 to 8pm. Memorial contributions may be made in Mary's memory to the Reading Food Pantry, Town Hall, 16 Lowell St., Reading, MA 01867. For information, directions and to leave an online condolence www.barilefuneral.com and for further information www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome. Doherty-Barile Family
