MARY R. "BOBBIE" CARROLL
CARROLL, Mary R. "Bobbie" Of Wilmington and formerly of Malden, on Oct. 10, 2020, at age 93. She will be lovingly remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her fourteen brothers and sisters. Relatives & friends will gather in honor of Bobbie's life for Visiting Hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE, on Tuesday, Oct. 13 from 4-7pm and again on Wednesday at 9:30am before leaving in procession to St. Mary's Church, Herbert St., Melrose, for her Funeral Mass celebrated at 10:30am. Masks are required and social distancing will be maintained. Interment in Forest Dale Cemetery, Malden. For online tribute or directions, visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA 02176
(781) 665-1900
