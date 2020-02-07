|
DONATI, Mary R. (DiFiore) Of Somerville, formerly of East Boston, age 94, February 6th. Wife of the late Peter A. Donati. Loving mother of Peter P. Donati & his wife Donna of Saugus. Cherished grandmother of Alyssa, Kara, Lauren & her wife Meg. Sister of Philomina Scuzzarella of Wakefield & her late brothers Freddie & Pasquale DiFiore. Also survived by many nieces & nephews, including Paula Seaman & her husband Paul & their daughter Christine Laws, Frank Scuzzarella & his wife Carla. Relatives & friends are invited to attend an hour of visitation in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Wednesday, 9-10 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus at 10:30 a.m. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to of Greater Boston www.massri.wish.org For directions & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 9, 2020