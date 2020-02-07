Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:30 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
14 Summer St
Saugus, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY DONATI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY R. (DIFIORE) DONATI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY R. (DIFIORE) DONATI Obituary
DONATI, Mary R. (DiFiore) Of Somerville, formerly of East Boston, age 94, February 6th. Wife of the late Peter A. Donati. Loving mother of Peter P. Donati & his wife Donna of Saugus. Cherished grandmother of Alyssa, Kara, Lauren & her wife Meg. Sister of Philomina Scuzzarella of Wakefield & her late brothers Freddie & Pasquale DiFiore. Also survived by many nieces & nephews, including Paula Seaman & her husband Paul & their daughter Christine Laws, Frank Scuzzarella & his wife Carla. Relatives & friends are invited to attend an hour of visitation in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Wednesday, 9-10 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus at 10:30 a.m. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to of Greater Boston www.massri.wish.org For directions & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -