|
|
LESUK, Mary R. (Franke) "Jeanne" Age 99, of Yarmouth Port, died September 1, 2019. Wife of the late Dr. Alex Lesuk. Daughter of the late Francis J. and Mary G. (Feenan) Franke. Mother of Diana M. Nugent of Brookline, and Elaine E. Pym of Ballinakill, Ireland. Sister of the late Francis A. Franke and Joseph S. Franke, and Ann M. Nattell. Also survived by three grandchildren, Jeffrey A. Nugent and his wife Jean, Jason Pym and his wife, Cecelia, and Alexis Pym; one great-grandson, Joseph Pym; two nephews, Daniel F. Nattell and Stephen F. Franke; and four nieces, Michele Sakow, Nancy Dodge, Ann Marie Suarto and Joanne Van Vlack. A Memorial Luncheon and celebration of Jeanne's life will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 18th, in the Kings Way Meeting House, Yarmouth Port. Interment will be private. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Taylor Bray Farm Preservation, P.O. Box 66, Yarmouth Port, MA 02675, or to the . Arrangements by Hallett Funeral Home South Yarmouth, MA www.hallettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 15, 2019