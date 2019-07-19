MARINELLO, Mary R. (Causi) Of Wilmington for the past 3 years, formerly of Somerville, died July 18th peacefully in her sleep at Care One of Wilmington at the age of 98. She was the wife of the late Louis Marinello. Mary was the daughter of the late Michael and Pauline Causi. She is survived by her three daughters; Catherine Clark and her husband Stephen of NH; Pauline Sousa and her late husband Richard of North Reading, and Louise Reidy and her husband Terry of Chelmsford. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Visitation for Mary in the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St. (corner of Park St. and Rte.28), NORTH READING, at Reading line on Tuesday, July 23rd, from 9am-10:30am. Mary's Funeral will begin in the Funeral Home and process to St. Theresa's Church, 63 Winter St., North Reading, at 10:30 with Mass beginning at 11am. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Mary's memory may be made to the Compassionate Care Hospice, ICO Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816, or a .



