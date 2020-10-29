1/1
MARY R. (STEWART) SEABERG
SEABERG, Mary R. (Stewart) Of Reading, formerly of Stoneham, October 28, 2020 at age 97. Beloved wife of the late Robert Seaberg. Devoted mother of Mary Jane Staffier and her husband Edward. Cherished grandmother of US Army Captain Nicholas Staffier and his wife Rachel and Daniel, Mariel, Rachel and Ava Staffier. Dear sister of the late Robert Stewart. Also survived by seven nieces and 1 nephew. US Army Veteran, WW II 2nd Lieutenant Army Corps of Nurses. A Funeral Mass Celebrating Mary's Eternal Life will be held on Saturday, October 31st at 10am in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with the family on Saturday from 8:30am–9:30am in the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (Rt. 28), STONEHAM. Per MA regulations, face coverings must be worn while at the Funeral Home and not more than 40% capacity will be allowed in at one time. Interment St. Patrick's Cemetery, Stoneham. For directions or to send a memorial condolence, www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Barile Family Funeral Homes Celebrating Life ~ Sharing Memories 781.438.2280


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Barile Funeral Home
482 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
781.438.2280
