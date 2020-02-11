Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
781-648-5544
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY RIGAZIO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY (KENNEDY) RIGAZIO


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY (KENNEDY) RIGAZIO Obituary
RIGAZIO, Mary (Kennedy) Age 89, peacefully passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 at home in Arlington, MA. Born on January 12, 1931 in Cambridge, she was the eldest daughter of Patrick and Mary Kennedy of Cambridge. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Richard Rigazio of Arlington and her children Richard (Julie) of Arlington, Patti Sciolla (Brian McQuesten) of Fernandina Beach, FL, Nancy Csaplar (Ken, decd.) of Winchester, Ron (Laura) of Chelmsford, John (Maureen) of Andover, and Jim (Julie) of Andover, twelve grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Susan McCarthy (Tim) of Belmont, brother-in-law Donald Rigazio (Kim) of Louisville, KY, and sister-in-law Barbara Gamache (Roger decd.) of Woburn. She was predeceased by siblings Helen Wallace (Fran, decd.) and Jim Kennedy, and brothers-in-law John Rigazio and Raymond Rigazio. Visitation will be held at Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., ARLINGTON, on Friday, February 14, 4 pm to 8 pm. Funeral from Keefe Funeral Home on Saturday, February 15, at 9 am, followed by a Mass Celebrating her Life at 10 am at St. Agnes Church, 32 Medford St., Arlington. Interment will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. Friends and relatives are respectfully invited to attend. To send an online condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -