|
|
RIGAZIO, Mary (Kennedy) Age 89, peacefully passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 at home in Arlington, MA. Born on January 12, 1931 in Cambridge, she was the eldest daughter of Patrick and Mary Kennedy of Cambridge. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Richard Rigazio of Arlington and her children Richard (Julie) of Arlington, Patti Sciolla (Brian McQuesten) of Fernandina Beach, FL, Nancy Csaplar (Ken, decd.) of Winchester, Ron (Laura) of Chelmsford, John (Maureen) of Andover, and Jim (Julie) of Andover, twelve grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Susan McCarthy (Tim) of Belmont, brother-in-law Donald Rigazio (Kim) of Louisville, KY, and sister-in-law Barbara Gamache (Roger decd.) of Woburn. She was predeceased by siblings Helen Wallace (Fran, decd.) and Jim Kennedy, and brothers-in-law John Rigazio and Raymond Rigazio. Visitation will be held at Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., ARLINGTON, on Friday, February 14, 4 pm to 8 pm. Funeral from Keefe Funeral Home on Saturday, February 15, at 9 am, followed by a Mass Celebrating her Life at 10 am at St. Agnes Church, 32 Medford St., Arlington. Interment will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. Friends and relatives are respectfully invited to attend. To send an online condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020