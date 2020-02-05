Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Raphael Church
Medford, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY DOHERTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY RITA "MARITA" (CLARK) DOHERTY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY RITA "MARITA" (CLARK) DOHERTY Obituary
DOHERTY, Mary Rita "Marita" (Clark) Age 90, passed away peacefully with her children by her side on Monday, February 3, 2020. She was from Somerville and Ogunquit, Maine, and formerly of Arlington, where she lived and raised her family with her beloved late husband George L. Doherty, Jr. Cherished mother of Nancy Doherty-Neri of Andover and her husband Steven, Resa M. Doherty of Andover, Patrick M. Doherty of Woburn, George L. Doherty, III of Stoneham and his wife Colleen, and J. David Doherty. Dear sister of Richard N. Clark and his wife Cindy of Sarasota, FL, Leonard "Skip" Clark of Portsmouth, RI, the late Leo V. Clark, Jr. and his wife Loretta, James E. Clark, Philip G. Clark and his surviving wife Frances B. "Fran" of Ogunquit, Maine. She was a sister-in-law to the late Nancy Clark, Geraldine Bowler and Ereyna Spreen. Loving "Nanee" of Caitlin Neri and her husband Adam Espinola, Mairen Marshall and her husband Sean, Brent Neri and his fiancée Hannah Kaltenbach, Michael, Hannah, and Errie Kelly, Kevin and Kelly Doherty, Ashley, George, IV and Kelsey Doherty. Caring great-grandmother of Shelby Lillian and Brynn Eleanor Espinola, Patrick Sean, Keegan George and Brooke Caitlin Marshall. Marita is also survived by her daughter-in-law Carol Doherty of Woburn. Many loving nieces and nephews and her dear friends Frances "Sis" Gregorio, AnnMarie Carnes, and Barbara McBride. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Calling Hours at the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.). SOMERVILLE, Saturday morning, 9:00 – 11:30 am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Raphael Church, Medford, at 12:00 noon. Interment is private. If you wish, donations may be made in Marita's name to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th floor, Brookline, MA 02445. For more information, please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -