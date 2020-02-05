|
DOHERTY, Mary Rita "Marita" (Clark) Age 90, passed away peacefully with her children by her side on Monday, February 3, 2020. She was from Somerville and Ogunquit, Maine, and formerly of Arlington, where she lived and raised her family with her beloved late husband George L. Doherty, Jr. Cherished mother of Nancy Doherty-Neri of Andover and her husband Steven, Resa M. Doherty of Andover, Patrick M. Doherty of Woburn, George L. Doherty, III of Stoneham and his wife Colleen, and J. David Doherty. Dear sister of Richard N. Clark and his wife Cindy of Sarasota, FL, Leonard "Skip" Clark of Portsmouth, RI, the late Leo V. Clark, Jr. and his wife Loretta, James E. Clark, Philip G. Clark and his surviving wife Frances B. "Fran" of Ogunquit, Maine. She was a sister-in-law to the late Nancy Clark, Geraldine Bowler and Ereyna Spreen. Loving "Nanee" of Caitlin Neri and her husband Adam Espinola, Mairen Marshall and her husband Sean, Brent Neri and his fiancée Hannah Kaltenbach, Michael, Hannah, and Errie Kelly, Kevin and Kelly Doherty, Ashley, George, IV and Kelsey Doherty. Caring great-grandmother of Shelby Lillian and Brynn Eleanor Espinola, Patrick Sean, Keegan George and Brooke Caitlin Marshall. Marita is also survived by her daughter-in-law Carol Doherty of Woburn. Many loving nieces and nephews and her dear friends Frances "Sis" Gregorio, AnnMarie Carnes, and Barbara McBride. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Calling Hours at the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.). SOMERVILLE, Saturday morning, 9:00 – 11:30 am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Raphael Church, Medford, at 12:00 noon. Interment is private. If you wish, donations may be made in Marita's name to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th floor, Brookline, MA 02445. For more information, please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020