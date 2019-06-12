Boston Globe Obituaries
MARY RITA LAPIERRE

MARY RITA LAPIERRE Obituary
LaPIERRE, Mary Rita Of Brighton, June 10, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Roma) LaPierre. Dear sister of the late Rose Evelyn LaPierre. Also survived by several near and dear friends. Visiting in the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, Friday, June 14th from 9-10am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Columbkille Church, 321 Market St., Brighton at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Evergreen Cemetery, Brighton. For directions and guestbook please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on June 13, 2019
