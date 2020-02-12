|
|
HAYES, Mary Roberta "Roe" Of Weymouth, died February 10, 2020.
Roe worked for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for nearly 40 years and retired as the Executive Assistant for the Colonel of the Massachusetts State Police. She was an avid Boston Bruins and New England Patriots fan. Roe enjoyed watching movies, shopping and spending time with those she loved. She had a love for her cats Spunky and the late Toby. Roe will be remembered for her generosity, determination, strong-will and loyalty. She will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Beloved wife and together for over 26 years to James McClellan of Weymouth. Loving daughter of the late John and Mary Hayes. Caring sister of John Hayes of New Hampshire, Joseph Hayes of Marshfield and the late Barbara Hayes. Also survived by several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and cousins.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Sunday, 2-6 PM, in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, SOUTH WEYMOUTH, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. S. Shore Hospital). Funeral Service will be celebrated on Monday, at 10:30 AM, in McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth. Cremation will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Roberta may be made to the Jimmy Fund, 1309 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA 02446. For directions and online condolences, call 781-335- 0045 or see www.Keohane.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 14, 2020