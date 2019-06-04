Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
(617) 527-2224
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY FABIO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY ROSALIE (BONAFEDE) FABIO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARY ROSALIE (BONAFEDE) FABIO Obituary
FABIO, Mary Rosalie (Bonafede) Of Watertown, formerly of West Roxbury, at age 89, passed away on June 2, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Faust Fabio. She is survived by four children, Thea, Faust, Eugene, and Mary and their respective spouses, along with 12 grandchildren, one of whom predeceased her and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, John Bonafede. Her three other brothers, Peter, William and Joseph predeceased her. All are welcome to gather at the Magni Funeral Home, 365 Watertown St., NEWTON, on Friday, June 7 from 4:30 to 7:30 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St., Newton, at Noon on Saturday, June 8. Interment after Mass at St. Michael's Cemetery, 500 Canterbury St., Roslindale. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Mary Rosalie (Bonafede) FABIO
Published in The Boston Globe on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
Download Now