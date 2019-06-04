FABIO, Mary Rosalie (Bonafede) Of Watertown, formerly of West Roxbury, at age 89, passed away on June 2, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Faust Fabio. She is survived by four children, Thea, Faust, Eugene, and Mary and their respective spouses, along with 12 grandchildren, one of whom predeceased her and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, John Bonafede. Her three other brothers, Peter, William and Joseph predeceased her. All are welcome to gather at the Magni Funeral Home, 365 Watertown St., NEWTON, on Friday, June 7 from 4:30 to 7:30 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St., Newton, at Noon on Saturday, June 8. Interment after Mass at St. Michael's Cemetery, 500 Canterbury St., Roslindale. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Mary Rosalie (Bonafede) FABIO Published in The Boston Globe on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary