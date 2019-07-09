Boston Globe Obituaries
MARY ROSALIND (BEGEE) FLYNN

FLYNN, Mary Rosalind (Begee) Of Hopkinton, formerly of West Roxbury, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2019, at the age of 97. Dear daughter of Benjamin Begee and Maria L. (Freda) Begee. Adored wife of the late Daniel J. Flynn, Jr., with whom she shared 57 years of marriage before his passing in 2005. Cherished mother of Lisa M. (Flynn) Curry and her husband David of Hopkinton and Kevin D. Flynn and his wife Evelyn of Leominster. Proud and beloved nana to Aidan and Declan Curry of Hopkinton. Sister to Alma Costa of Nevada. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to visit with Mary's family on Friday, July 12th from 10-11am in the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Theresa Church at 11:30 a.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. The family kindly requests no flowers, but would appreciate a donation in Mary's name made to Brookhaven Hospice. We are very grateful for their exceptional compassion and kindness, brookhavenhospice.com For directions and guestbook www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on July 10, 2019
