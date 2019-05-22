Boston Globe Obituaries
McDonald Funeral Home
MARY ROSE (SULAIMAN) ANJIM

ANJIM, Mary Rose (Sulaiman) Of Wakefield, May 22. Beloved wife of Elias H. Anjim. Loving mother of John Anjim & wife Jihan of Wakefield, Janet Chankhour & husband Tony of Wakefield, Rita Albezer & husband Fadi of CA, Christine Laow & husband Elias of CA, and Mark Anjim of Wakefield. Cherished grandmother of Alyssa, Alana, Michael, Victoria, Jessica, Christian, Mary Rose, Elias, Ava, Jonathan, and Angelina. Sister of Tony & Abraham Sulaiman and the late George Sulaiman. Visitation for relatives and friends at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Saturday from 9-11am followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield at 11:30am. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. For obit/guestbook,

www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 23, 2019
