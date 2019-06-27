Boston Globe Obituaries
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
781-648-5544
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:00 AM
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
MARY ROSE (MCLAUGHLIN) CARR

MARY ROSE (MCLAUGHLIN) CARR Obituary
CARR, Mary Rose (McLaughlin) Of Arlington, passed away peacefully on June 26, 2019. "Rose" was predeceased by her husband, David G. Carr. Loving mother of Patricia E. Ford and her husband Russell of Laguna Niguel, CA, David W. Carr and his wife Maggie of Arlington, Eileen M. Trickey and her husband Stephen of Medford, John K. Carr of Arlington and the late Steven A. Carr. Grandma Rose to Allyson, David & Michael Cavaretta, Daniel Carr and Marissa (Carr) Andersen, and Justin DelVecchio. Great-grandma Rose to Camden, Sawyer, Sebastian, Nora Rose, Benjamin and Charlotte. Sister of the late Lawrence McLaughlin and William McLaughlin. Devoted sister-in-law of Elizabeth (Betty) Evans of Medford. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, ARLINGTON, on Monday at at 9 am. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Agnes Church at 10 am. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting Hours Sunday 2-6 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Fidelity House Capital Campaign, 25 Medford Street, Arlington, MA 02474. To send an online condolence visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2019
