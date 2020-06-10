|
|
BULGER, Mary S. (Foley) Passed away peacefully at home on June 7, 2020 at age 84, surrounded by her family. Mary was devoted to her large family, Catholic faith, and community. She was born to the late Martin and Sarah (Barrett) Foley, immigrants from County Galway, Ireland, and was proudly a lifelong resident of South Boston. Mary graduated from Gate of Heaven High School and went on to marry her senior prom date, William M. Bulger. During their 60 years of marriage, she devoted herself to raising their nine children. She delighted in being Nana to a multitude of grandchildren, and she loved hosting gatherings of family and friends at her home. She was an exceptionally talented baker and gardener. Mary dedicated herself in service to her church and community. No task was too great or too small, from leading fundraising efforts to crafting the perfect wreath bow. Her sole purpose in these endeavors was to improve the lives of others. She went about her work quietly and tirelessly, never seeking recognition for her many contributions. She leaves her beloved husband, William, and their nine children: William, Jr., James, Mary Bulger Hurley, and Daniel and his wife Michelle of South Boston, Sarah Piscatelli and her husband Patrick, and Kathleen Webb and her husband Charles of Hingham, Patrick and his wife Anne of Norwell, Christopher and his wife Margaret of Hanson, and Brendan and his wife Caroline of Illinois. She is also survived by her 33 cherished grandchildren. Mary was the loving sister of Claire Noenickx of Quincy, and her late brothers Martin, Jr., John, James, William, and Thomas Foley. She is also survived by many caring brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Due to current restrictions, a private Funeral Mass was held. A public Celebration of Mary's Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions to honor Mary may be made to the St. Brigid of Kildare Church, 841 East Broadway, South Boston, or the Catholic Charities Labour? Center, 275 West Broadway, South Boston, MA 02127. O'Brien Funeral Home
South Boston 617 269 1600
Published in The Boston Globe on June 11, 2020