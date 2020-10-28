ZACCARIA, Mary S. (Correnti) Of East Boston, October 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James Zaccaria. Loving mother of James and his wife Maureen of Woburn and Robert of East Boston. Sister of Angela Daloia of East Boston, Dorothy Presto of Revere and the late Anthony "Nino" Correnti. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Visiting hours in the Magrath Funeral Home, 336 Chelsea St., [at Day Sq.] EAST BOSTON, Monday morning, November 2, 10 - 11:30 AM. **Please note all COVID protocols will be in effect. Occupancy is limited. The family requests that all visitors pay their respects and exit the funeral home allowing for others to enter.** Graveside services will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery at 1 PM. [Please meet at the cemetery] In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory to Nevins Nursing Center, 10 Ingalls Ct., Methuen, MA 01844 would be appreciated. Please send condolence messages to MagrathFuneralHome.com View the online memorial for Mary S. (Correnti) ZACCARIA