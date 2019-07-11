HOWLEY, Mary Sabina (Doherty) Age 83, of Mashpee, and formerly of Cohasset and Norwood, died on Thursday, July 4, at Cape Cod Hospital. She was the beloved wife for 63 years of Michael Joseph Howley and daughter of the late Catherine MacDonald Doherty of Dorchester.



Mary was born in 1936 during the Great Depression and raised in Dorchester. At the age of 20, she married Michael, who had been a Navy sailor fighting in the South Pacific during World War II. The wedding was held at St. Peter's Church in Dorchester on Oct. 20, 1956. Mary, who had her first two children before she turned 22, was proud to be a homemaker and a stay-at-home mother. She was an accomplished cook who hosted countless family gatherings.



Starting in the 1970s, she volunteered at Norwood Hospital as one of a group of women known as the "Pink Ladies" because of the color of the uniforms they wore.



Mary is survived by two children, Kathleen Howley of Canton and Michael J. Howley Jr. of Philadelphia, and was predeceased by her youngest child, Mary Catherine Quirk of Hyde Park, who passed away in 2014, and by daughter Patricia, who died as an infant in 1961. She also is survived by four grandchildren, Katherine "Kate," Michaela, Mary Kate, and Kevin Jr., three great-grandchildren, Alexandra, Michael, and Dimitrios, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a wake on Monday, July 15, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 74 Algonquin Ave. in MASHPEE. An 11 a.m. Funeral Mass will be held at Christ the King Church in Mashpee, followed by a burial at 12:25 p.m. at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, care of Christ the King Church, P.O. Box 1800, Mashpee, MA 02649.