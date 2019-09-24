Boston Globe Obituaries
MARY (RISOLA) SAIA

MARY (RISOLA) SAIA Obituary
SAIA, Mary (Risola) Of Burlington, Sept. 23. Beloved wife of Frank A. Loving mother of Frank & his wife Christine of Merrimack, NH and Karen Saia of North Andover. Proud grandmother of Michael & Daniel Saia and Cara & Kimberly Pepoli. Sister of the late Carmela Cavicchio, Eva Riberio, Valor Catarius, Lena Cornelio, Gloria Silipigno, Joan Saia and Anthony, Lenora & Charles Risola. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side), on Thursday, Sept. 26 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Friday, Sept. 27 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Barbara's Church, 138 Cambridge Road, Woburn at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Pine Haven Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mary's name may be made to House, 125 Winter Street, Lincoln, MA 01773. For directions, obituary & online guestbook see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net & www.woburncatholic.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 25, 2019
