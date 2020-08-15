|
|
HANNON, SISTER MARY, SC Sister Mary Hannon, SC (Cecelia Michael) of Mt. St. Vincent, Wellesley Hills, on August 11, 2020. A Sister of Charity for 70 years who was missioned in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia; Vancouver, British Columbia and locally in Dorchester, Medford, Lawrence, Quincy, Mt. St. Vincent, Wellesley; and Elizabeth Seton Residence, Wellesley. Beloved daughter of the late Michael and Cecilia (Wynne). Sister of the late Cecelia and her husband John Casey, aunt of the late John Casey. Sister is survived by her nieces and nephews, grandnieces and nephews as well as several great-grandnieces and nephews. Also survived by all her sisters in community. Due to Covid-19 restrictions funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sisters of Charity, Mt. St. Vincent Community, 125 Oakland St., Wellesley Hills, MA 02481. Brady & Fallon Funeral Home 617-524-0861
View the online memorial for SISTER MARY, SC HANNON
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020