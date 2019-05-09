|
|
SCHIPANI, Mary (Abrano) Of Cambridge, formerly of Belmont, died peacefully on May 7, 2019 at the age of 104. Beloved wife of the late James. Loving mother of Dr. James Schipani and his wife Elizabeth. Devoted grandmother of Dr. James Schipani and his wife Erin of Norwell, Dr. Scott Schipani and his wife Chris of Norwell, Lisa Presutti and her husband Glenn of Scituate. Great-grandmother of Olivia, James and Ronan Schipani, Jessica and Gabby Presutti, Colton, Lucas and Victoria Schipani. Sister of the late Tony, Joe, Martin, and Jimmy Abrano. Funeral from the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Rd., BELMONT, Monday at 9am. Funeral Mass in St. Peter's Church, 100 Concord Ave., Cambridge, at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment Mt. Auburn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Mary's memory to or to Home Care & Hospice, 1 Arsenal Market Place, Watertown, MA 02472. Online guestbook brownandhickey.com Brown & Hickey Funeral Home 617-484-2534 617-547-1500
Published in The Boston Globe on May 11, 2019