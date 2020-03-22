|
KUKLEVICH, SISTER MARY SEBASTIAN, CJC A Poor Sister of Jesus Crucified and the Sorrowful Mother, March 22, 2020, born in Cambridge, Veronica Kuklevich was the daughter of the late Frank & Felicia (Lisauskas) Kuklevich. Joined the Sisters of Jesus Crucified in PA as "Sr. Mary Sebastian." Aunt of Patricia (Davanage) DeCruz of Billerica, Ann (Davanage) Bentley & Margaret (Davanage) MacNeill of Wilmington & Christine Perry of CO, sister of the late Frances (Kuklevich) Davanage, Sr. Immaculata Kuklevich, CJC & Joseph Kuklevich. The Wake and Funeral Mass will privately take place in OLS Convent Chapel, Thatcher Street, Brockton. Memorial gifts may be made to the Poor Sisters of Jesus Crucified, Our Lady of Sorrows Convent, 261 Thatcher St., Brockton, MA 02302.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 23, 2020