Faggas Funeral Home
551 Mt. Auburn St
Watertown, MA 02472
MARY (SARRUDAS) SIKALIS

SIKALIS, Mary (Sarrudas) Of West Yarmouth, formerly of Framingham, MA, passed away on April 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Peter Sikalis. Devoted mother of Steven Sikalis and his wife Laura, Denise Goldman, and Joanne Conching and her husband Lee. Also survived by 7 grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. As a result of the ongoing health crisis in the world and with genuine concern for the people whom they love, Funeral Services and Burial will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to St. George Greek Church, 1130 Falmouth Rd., Centerville, MA 02632. For online guestbook, please visit www.Faggas.com Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020
