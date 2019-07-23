|
|
SILIVRIYANOS, Mary Of Watertown, MA, passed away unexpectedly on July 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Aleko Silivriyanos. Devoted mother of Tina Loizides and her husband Anthony, Karen Skouras and her husband William, and John Silivriyanos. Loving grandmother of John and Stephanie Skouras, and Charles Loizides. Sister of Evangelos Tzahos and his wife Olga. Also survived by many relatives and friends here and in Greece. Funeral Service on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Taxiarchae Greek Orthodox Church, 25 Bigelow Ave., Watertown, MA, at 11AM. Visitation prior to the Service from 10AM to 11AM at the church. Relatives and friends kindly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the above named church. Burial in Ridgelawn Cemetery. For online guestbook please visit www.Faggas.com Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586
Published in The Boston Globe on July 25, 2019