Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
MARY "DORA" (BUTTARO) SORTINO

MARY "DORA" (BUTTARO) SORTINO Obituary
SORTINO, Mary "Dora" (Buttaro) Age 93, of Woburn, March 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Leonard J. Sortino. Loving mother of Leonard J. Sortino, Jr. and Judith Altavesta, both of Woburn. Dear sister of the late Raymond, Salvatore, Joseph, and Claudio Buttaro. Devoted grandmother of Kimberly Altavesta and Christina (Altavesta) Benoit and her husband Matthew, and great-grandmother to Daniella Benoit, all of Woburn. Mary is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held at the Costello Funeral Home, 177 Washington St., WINCHESTER, on Wednesday, March 18th from 5pm-8pm. In light of the current precautions with the Coronavirus, the Funeral Mass will be strictly private and for immediate family members only. Burial will be at Wildwood Cemetery, Winchester. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 3152 Little Road, Suite 146, Trinity, FL 34655. www.costellofuneralhom.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 16, 2020
