MARY ST. CLAIRE (BRODERICK) EDMONDS

MARY ST. CLAIRE (BRODERICK) EDMONDS Obituary
EDMONDS, Mary St. Claire (Broderick) Age 102, of Cohasset, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2020. Wife of the late Bruce A. Edmonds. Loving mother of Bonnie S. Ritter of San Antonio, TX, Sheila B. Long of Carson City, NV, and Joan Lawrence of Golden, CO. Loving grandmother of Rick, Mark, and Eric Ritter, Erin Mahr, David and Peter Lawrence. Great-grandmother of Ross, Hannah, Nick, Kyle, and Joshua Ritter, Lucy and Addica Mahr, Sasha and Hazel Lawrence. Sister of the late Dr. Joseph A. Broderick and Edward T. Broderick.

Mary was in charge as a registered nurse in the emergency room of Quincy Hospital. After she retired, she was an icon in a local consignment store and volunteered at the Cohasset Senior Center, was a member of the Cohasset Quilting Group, the Garden Club, and several others. Mary also traveled to visit her daughters and friends. She loved Hawaii and even enjoyed a hot tub well past her 90's. Mary loved casinos and did pretty well!

A Private Funeral Mass was held at St. Anthony Church, Cohasset, followed by a private Burial in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Scituate Animal Shelter, 780 Chief Justice Cushing Hwy., Scituate, MA 02066 or to the Cohasset Food Pantry, 129 S. Main St., Cohasset, MA 02025. To share a remembrance or condolence, please visit Mary's tribute page at

Published in The Boston Globe on July 11, 2020
