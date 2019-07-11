RIDGE, Sr. Mary St. Mark SNDdeN Sr. Mary St. Mark Ridge went to her good God in the early morning of July 9. Sr. Mary was born in South Boston, the daughter of Mark Ridge and Mary Greene both from Ireland. Six of her siblings predeceased her: Joseph, Mary, Mark, John, Catherine, and Francis. Sr. Mary leaves a beloved niece, Mary Campbell of North Eason, numerous nieces, nephews, her community at Ipswich and numerous friends. After finishing high school at St. Augustine's in South Boston, Sr. Mary entered the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur at Waltham on August 8, 1944. She professed her first vows on January 30, 1947 and her perpetual vows on July 30, 1952. Sr. Mary received a BA in English from Emmanuel College in 1956 and a MA in Guidance from Salem State in 1972. She was a continuous learner and took courses in theology, education, leadership and computer science throughout her years of active ministry. As a member of a congregation of women dedicated to the education of children, Sr. Mary engaged generously in that work throughout her entire religious life. She began as a classroom teacher and then as principal in numerous schools in the Boston Area. Assumption, East Boston, St. Gregory, Dorchester, St. Jerome, North Weymouth, Annunciation, Danvers, St. John, Wellesley, Presentation, Brighton, St. Jude, Waltham, Notre Dame Academy, Tyngsboro, St. Charles, Woburn and St. Francis, Medford. In her later years, Sr. Mary served in the ministry of religious education and pastoral care of the sick. Her retirement years were spent among her Sisters at St. Julie Residential Care Center in Ipswich where she was dearly loved and respected. Her gentle spirit was marked by a joy and quiet humor that endeared her to all she met. Sr. Mary's life will be celebrated at Mary Queen Chapel in Ipswich on Saturday, July 13. Wake 1:00 PM, 2:00 PM Prayer Service, 3:00 PM Liturgy of Christian Burial followed by burial. Donations in memory of Sr. Mary may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame, 30 Jeffreys Neck Road, Ipswich, MA 01938. Arrangements were made by the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY. To view online obituary and sign guestbook, visit www.ccbfuneral.com



View the online memorial for Sr. Mary St. Mark SNDdeN RIDGE Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2019