|
|
DOW, Mary Strong "Molly" Age 79, of South Dartmouth, MA and Vero Beach, FL, died on August 20th after a brief illness.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Winthrop G. "Joe" Dow Jr., a son Winthrop Griffin "Griff" Dow III (Michelle Smacchia) of Moraga, CA; a daughter Lisa Dow-Yuzawa (Akira Yuzawa) of Tokyo, Japan, and three grandchildren Jonathan Dow, Lilia Dow-Yuzawa and Will Dow-Yuzawa.
A Service in Celebration and Thanksgiving for her life will take place on Thursday, August 29th at 4 pm at St. Aidan's Chapel, 185 Smith Neck Road, South Dartmouth MA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Aidan's Chapel, c/o Mrs. Karyn Campell, Treasurer, St. Aidan's Chapel, 185 Smith Neck Rd, South Dartmouth, MA 02748.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019