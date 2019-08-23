Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MARY DOW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY STRONG DOW

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY STRONG DOW Obituary
DOW, Mary Strong "Molly" Age 79, of South Dartmouth, MA and Vero Beach, FL, died on August 20th after a brief illness.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Winthrop G. "Joe" Dow Jr., a son Winthrop Griffin "Griff" Dow III (Michelle Smacchia) of Moraga, CA; a daughter Lisa Dow-Yuzawa (Akira Yuzawa) of Tokyo, Japan, and three grandchildren Jonathan Dow, Lilia Dow-Yuzawa and Will Dow-Yuzawa.

A Service in Celebration and Thanksgiving for her life will take place on Thursday, August 29th at 4 pm at St. Aidan's Chapel, 185 Smith Neck Road, South Dartmouth MA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Aidan's Chapel, c/o Mrs. Karyn Campell, Treasurer, St. Aidan's Chapel, 185 Smith Neck Rd, South Dartmouth, MA 02748.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.