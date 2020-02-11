|
ROSS, Mary T. (Pagano) Of Gloucester, MA, formerly of Woburn & Belmont, wife of the late Donald R. Ross, passed away in Addison Gilbert Hospital, Gloucester, MA on February 9, 2020. Mary was born in Somerville, MA on February 21, 1927 and was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Mary (Bavadoes) Pagano. Mary was a graduate of Somerville High School Class of 1944. She went to work at the Boston Globe and spent 44 years there until her retirement.
She was very good friends with many of the girls that worked there and remained friends for many years. Saturday mornings were spent with her sister Florence searching for bargains at Filenes basement in Boston. Mary was also a meticulous housekeeper, keeping her home perfect. She also enjoyed baking and everyone received her famous blueberry cupcakes.
She is survived by her son Bruce A. Ross, daughter Donna Ross and his wife Claudia Ross of Gloucester, MA.
She was predeceased by her daughter Donna M. (Ross) Volmer and survived by her husband Bruce Volmer & two children of Detroit, MI.
Her service and burial are being held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to: , 75 Sylvan St., Suite B 102, Danvers, MA 01923. Arrangements are made by the Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington Street, GLOUCESTER MA. 01930. Online
condolences may be given at: www.greelyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 12, 2020